Covid-19: 99.22 pct of 1,418 new cases in Sarawak in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Oct 3): A total of 99.22 per cent or 1,407 of Sarawak’s 1,418 Covid-19 cases today consisted of Category 1 and 2 cases involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the remaining 11 cases comprised three Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); five Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and three Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

While Kuching remained at the top of the list of the 36 districts which reported new cases today, the district’s latest figure of 366 was a significant drop compared to yesterday’s 899.

