Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases dip to 1,418 as Malaysia records 9,066 new cases

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak saw a dip in new Covid-19 cases today with 1,418 cases registered in the past 24 hours.

Though the latest figure was the highest in the country, it was a drop of 703 compared from yesterday’s 2,121 cases.

Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said that the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 215,576.

Covid-19 cases in the country registered at 9,066 today, bringing its number of cumulative cases to 2,277,565.

Besides Sarawak, Selangor had also recorded four-digit cases at 1,000.

This is followed by Johor with 981 cases, Terengganu (827), Kelantan (796), Sabah (767), Kedah (670), Perak (669), Pahang (630), Penang (620), Melaka (206), Kuala Lumpur (201), Negeri Sembilan (191), and Perlis (66).

Putrajaya recorded only 24 cases while Labuan had zero cases.

Dr Noor Hisham in a separate post also said that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide were at 58 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Oct 2) while non-ICU beds registered at 52 per cent occupancy.

Penang had the highest ICU usage at 90 per cent capacity from 88 beds followed by Perak with 76 per cent (114 beds).

For non-ICU beds, Kelantan registered the highest usage percentage at 81 per cent out of 951 beds.

Sarawak had recorded 75 per cent out of the 1,358 beds.