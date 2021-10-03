Deputy minister warns legal action against those who spread fake news about Covid jabs for teens

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Legal action will be taken against anyone who spreads unverified videos and news about the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) for Adolescents involving school students in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said this was because the spread of unverified videos and news about NIP Adolescents could cause concern among parents and students who will be taking the vaccine.

“I am giving a stern warning to anyone (spreaders of fake videos and news) because the matter (fake news) is not beneficial when we want to save students and their health and we do not want the vaccine programme involving students to be disrupted.

“I am reminding everyone, not disseminate unverified videos because it makes people unduly afraid, worried and anxious. I deeply regret this behaviour,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after visiting the homes of flood victims and visiting three orphans Mohd Omar Mikail, 7, Mohd Zaiful Iman Zulkifli, 11, and Amar Nordiana, 16, whose parents died as a result of Covid-19 in Kampung Tanjung Bugis near here yesterday.

Noor Azmi was commenting on viral videos regarding several incidents involving school students, including the allegation that a student in Ipoh had died after getting a vaccine shot, recently.

The MP for Bagan Serai said there were no deaths involving students who had received the vaccine so far.

Noor Azmi asked parents to monitor their children who had been vaccinated and to bring their children to seek treatment at the hospital and report to MySejahtera application if they experience chest pain, breathing difficulty or rapid heartbeat.

According to him, so far the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) has not reported on the side effects of vaccination among adolescents.

“I will monitor every day if there is a report and we will inform the public,” he said. — Bernama