Dr Annuar: 23 secondary schools in Sibu to reopen for Form 5, 6 classes tomorrow

SIBU (Oct 3): A total of 23 secondary schools here will reopen for Form 5 and 6 classes tomorrow, said Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research, Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He, however, said the in-person classes will be mainly for the Form 6 students.

As for Form 5 classes, Dr Annuar said it will be on a weekly rotational basis where 50 per cent of the students of a school will attend physical classes.

“For Form 5, it will be on a weekly rotational basis, where 50 per cent of the students of a school will attend physical classes for this week, another 50 per cent, the next week.

“In that way, we will not have too many school children in a school at any one time to prevent Covid-19 infection,” said the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing during his live Facebook streaming last night.

Dr Annuar also urged students to report their conditions via Google Form for monitoring by teachers.

“This is to ensure that teachers can initiate early action if a student reported that he or she is unwell,” he explained.

The Nangka assemblyman also touched on the second dose vaccination for those aged between 16 and 17, which started yesterday at Sibu Civic Centre.

As for those in this age bracket who are no longer schooling, he said they could walk-in to receive their vaccine.

“If any of those in this category and no longer schooling, but without personal identification document, they can get the community leaders to verify their applications to which I will later discuss with Sibu Divisional Health Office (DHO) for them to be given vaccine,” he added.

On the 153 cases reported in Sibu yesterday, Dr Annuar, said 74 cases each or 48.37 per cent were in Category 1 and Category 2 respectively, while one case (0.65 per cent was in Category 3. Category 4 has three cases (1.96 per cent) and Category 5 with one case (0.65 per cent).

Additionally, he disclosed that between Sept 26 and Oct 2, there were 551 cases (33.74 per cent) were in Category 1, 1,054 cases ( 64.54 per cent) were in Category 2, eight cases were in Category 3, 16 cases (0.98 per cent) were in Category 4 and four cases (0.24 per cent) in Category 5 in the division.

He repeated his reminders for those with Covid-19 symptoms to seek immediate medical attention for fear their conditions might deteriorate.