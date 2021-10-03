Dr Noor Hisham: 14,454 Covid-19 recoveries reported in Malaysia today, exceeds new cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery cases continue to exceed the number of new infections when 14,454 recoveries were reported today compared to 9,066 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 8,907 cases (98.2 per cent) of the total new cases were in categories 1 and 2 while the remaining 159 cases (1.8 per cent) were in categories 3, 4 and 5.

“A total of 815 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit with 355 cases requiring respiratory support,” he said in a statement on Covid-19 development here today.

Dr Noor Hisham added that six new clusters were detected today, with three at workplaces and three in the community, which bring the cumulative figure for active clusters to 1,008.

The data on fatalities will be uploaded via Github and CovidNow at https://covidnow.moh.gov.my.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said the number of Covid-19 new cases in Malaysia today dropped to below 10,000 with 9,066 recorded up to noon.

The last time the country recorded Covid-19 cases below 10,000 was on July 12 with 8,574 cases. — Bernama