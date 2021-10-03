Emerging markets to lead global smartphone growth recovery

KUCHING: The smartphone market has shown positive results, lead by strong recoveries in emerging markets, a survey by International Data Corporation (IDC) showed.

In a press statement, it said, while the supply chain situation hasn’t drastically improved, the smartphone market has shown positive results in recent quarters.

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, shipments of smartphones are expected to grow 7.4 per cent in 2021, reaching 1.37 billion units, followed by 3.4 per cent growth in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The 7.4 per cent growth can be attributed to a healthy 13.8 per cent growth from iOS devices combined with 6.2 per cent growth from Android.

It pointed out that although Covid-19 drastically impacted 2020 shipments, 2021 shipments have managed to display minimal growth compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic) volumes, giving us a more accurate view of the state of the market.

The world’s largest markets – China, the US, and Western Europe – will still be down from 2019, but growing markets such as India, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa are fueling the recovery.

“The smartphone market was better prepared from a supply chain perspective heading into 2020 given almost all regions were expecting to grow and vendors were preparing accordingly,” said IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers group vice president Ryan Reith.

“2020 was a bust due to the pandemic but all of the top brands continued forward with their production plans with the main difference that the timeline was pushed out.

“Therefore, we are at a point where inventory levels are much healthier than PCs and some other adjacent markets and we are seeing the resilience of consumer demand in recent quarterly results.”

It also pointed out that 5G shipments continue to be a primary driver of 2021 growth as both vendors and channels focus on 5G devices that carry a significantly higher average selling price (ASP) than older 4G devices.

“The ASP of a 5G smartphone will reach US$634 in 2021, which is flat from US$632 in 2020. However, 4G devices continue to witness a massive price decline as the ASP drops to US$206, representing a nearly 30 per cent decline from last year ($277). As a result, the total 5G shipment volume will grow to 570 million units, up 123.4 per cent from last year.

“China will continue to lead the market with 47.1 per cent of the 5G global market share, followed by the USA at 16 per cent, India at 6.1 per cent, and Japan at 4.1 per cent. By the end of 2022, 5G units are expected to make up more than half of all smartphone shipments with a 54.1 per cent share,” it said.

“Despite the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic and the Delta variant, consumers are continuing to upgrade to more premium smartphones this year,” said IDC Mobile Phones research director Anthony Scarsella.

“Premium smartphones (priced at over US$1,000) continued to grow in the second quarter as the segment displayed 116 per cent growth from last year. Moreover, ASPs across the entire market climbed nine per cent as buyer preferences trend towards more costly 5G models than entry-level devices.”