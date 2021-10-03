‘Facts essential to educate public about rabies, allay fear’

KUCHING (Oct 3): Facts are essential to raise awareness about rabies prevention and educate the public on the importance of getting their pets vaccinated, says State Veterinary Services director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

With facts and data, the authorities would be able to advocate for elimination of rabies in the state, he said during the virtual launch of state level World Rabies Day themed ‘Rabies: Facts, not Fear’ yesterday.

“Rabies is 99 per cent fatal but 100 per cent preventable,” he stated.

Dr Adrian believed that fear of encountering rabid animals in the community and fear of infection can be overcome with information and education on the importance of vaccinating pets against rabies for the common good of humans and animals.

“The only way we can eliminate rabies is by working together and uniting towards the common goal of Zero rabies by 2030,” he concluded.