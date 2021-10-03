Father Stanley Goh appointed as St Joseph’s Private Secondary School’s new principal

KUCHING (Oct 3): Father Stanley Goh has been appointed as the new principal of St Joseph’s Private Secondary School.

He takes over from Father Francis Lim who relinquished his position as principal of the secondary school on Sept 30 after a service of 10 years.

Goh, a Jesuit from Singapore, is no stranger to St Joseph’s Private Secondary School. When he was still in formation for the priesthood, he taught English and Mathematics while working with the school camps and the performing arts between 2014 and 2016.

With an academic background that includes a Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Master Degrees in Philosophy, Theology and Education, he brings with him a wealth of experience of teaching, curriculum development and administration from secondary schools to the university level.

Having taught in Singapore, Malaysia, India and the Philippines, Goh also brings a global perspective to the school and the education on offer.

Meanwhile, Lim was St Joseph’s Private Secondary School principal from June 2012 up to September this year with a sabbatical year in 2018 when he went for tertianship, a Jesuit programme several years after priestly ordination.

The Jesuit Regional Superior of Malaysia-Singapore Region (MAS) Father Christopher Soh missioned Lim to work at the Jesuit Regional Curia in Singapore.

The Jesuit Regional Curia is the headquarters of the Jesuits in Malaysia and Singapore. This was an urgent mission that required Lim’s presence in the Curia as soon as possible.

St Joseph’s Private Secondary School accorded a vote of thanks to Lim for his contribution to the school as principal of the secondary school and wished him all the best in his new assignment at the Jesuit MAS Curia in Singapore.