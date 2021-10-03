Fire destroys 40 pct of govt health clinic’s pharmaceutical storeroom in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 3): A government health clinic’s pharmaceutical storeroom at Jalan Masjid here was 40 per cent destroyed in a fire around 7.40am this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), 80 per cent of the items that were stored in the storeroom such as medicine, syringes, rubbing alcohol and other medical supplies were destroyed by the fire.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan fire station who managed to extinguished the fire at the storeroom which measured to about 67 square metre.

After ensuring that the fire will not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 9.56am.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also at the scene were the police, Sesco technicians and medical staffs from the clinic.