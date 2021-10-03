Five more localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 3): Another five localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), involving four longhouses and one plantation in Matu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that Rh Chaong, Baloi, Skim Skang in Lubok Antu is placed under EMCO from Oct 2 to 11 while in Limbang, Rh Sondai at Kampung Terimah Lubai is under EMCO from Oct 4 to 13.

“In Betong, Rh Bunsu at Tansang and Rh Kedit at Raba Tiput are placed under EMCO from Oct 4 to 14.

“The Senandung Mahsyur Sdn Bhd plantation at Jalan Matu-Igan in Matu is placed under the order from Oct 5 to 14,” SDMC said.

It added that the EMCO was no extended for other localities in the state.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at six localities in Sri Aman ended on Oct 2. They are Rh Tini Rijan, Munggu Ruan in Undop; Rh Dunggau, Gayau Ulu in Pantu; Rh Maureen, Kara Begunan in Pantu; Rh Winston Mupit, Sg Besai in Pantu; Rh Unggin, Kara Tinting Jagu in Pantu; and Rh Jatin, Jengok in Pantu.

The EMCO also ended for 11 localities today (Oct 3), with three in Betong, two each in Saratok and Bintulu and one each in Miri, Subis, Kabong and Sarikei.

In Betong, the localities are Rh Garak, Munggu Menggeris in Debak; Rh Mau, Enteban Ulu; and Rh Agan, Mupoh Atas.

In Saratok, the localities are Rh Jamu, Peligong in Sebetan and Rh Untan, Tanjung Sikup in Melupa.

The two localities in Bintulu are Rh Achoi Anak Jampung and Rh Lang Anak Baja, both at Mile 18.

Other localities that had their EMCO end on Oct 3 are the USMP Industries Sdn. Bhd., Lot 1528-1529, Permy Technology Park, Jalan Tudan, Bandar Baru Permyjaya in Miri; Rumah Mokeng Anak Tambom, Gudang Tengah, Sibuti in Subis; Rh Sati, Sungai Pitos, Kop Ibus, Roban in Kabong; and Rh Regina, Sg Kawan in Sarikei.

In Julau, the EMCO at Rh Malang, Nanga Semarau at Ulu Merurun will end on Oct 4.