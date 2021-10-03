Football: KBS mulls ‘little league’

IPOH (Oct 3):The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) plans to start a competitive football league focusing on the involvement of very young talents at the grassroots level.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the matter was being refined and could be considered an effort to produce more quality players as a talent pool for the national football squad in the future.

“We want to set up a ‘little league’ where it will involve children who are five years old, seven years old and nine years old for example. To strengthen this league, we may do it all over the country.

“To me, if more people play (football) then the quality will be improved and we also have many quality backers to replace the existing players,” he told a press conference after visiting a needy family in Manjoi, here, today.

Apart from that, the Member of Parliament for Tambun said his ministry may also use the same method to strengthen other core sports that have the potential to make the country famous internationally.

On another matter, Ahmad Faizal said the decision to increase the number of teams in the Super League to 16 from 12 is currently fully under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

“We do not want to interfere in the matter because it is not our jurisdiction. Let the MFL decide on it accordingly,” he said. – Bernama 2021