Former KK footballer killed in accident

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): The Kota Kinabalu football team have lost one of their former defensive stalwarts, Mc Drint Manus, who was involved in a fatal road accident here recently. He was 23 years old.

The late Mc Drint was a member of the Kota Kinabalu squad that lifted the Chief Minister Cup inter-district football title in 2017.

The talented defender was also a former member of the Sabah Youth Cup squad and also Kota Kinabalu SAGA (Sabah Games) team.

Sabah Football Association (Safa) Local Competition Committee deputy chairman Lokman Sunggim described the passing of the defender at such a young age was a loss to the Kota Kinabalu and state teams.

According to Lokman, he was the team manager of the triumphant Kota Kinabalu squad in 2017 as well as team manager of SAGA team on various occasions where Mc Drint represented the City squad.

“As a young and talented defender, the late Mc Drint too played for the Sabah Youth Cup team,” he said in a statement.

Lokman, who is also deputy chairman of the TABS Safa Bandaraya grassroot football development programme, conveyed condolences to the family of the late Mc Drint, especially his parents who are now in Keningau.

“We are saddened after being informed of his demise. He was a former trainee and player for TABS Safa Bandaraya in his younger days.

“He has represented TABS at various competitions, including the junior football tournament Borneo Cup,” he said while hoping that the family will stay strong during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, TABS Safa Bandaraya through Lokman has made cash donation to the family of the late Mc Drint, which was received by the former footballer’s cousin, sergeant major David Amit.

Also present were TABS secretary Amsir Abdullah, committee member Moksin Dusin, chief coach Matasan Ahmad and several other coaches.