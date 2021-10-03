Govt eyes setting up health, medical taskforce for Sarawak’s central region

SIBU (Oct 3): The setting up of a taskforce as part of the long-term planning to arrange for medical services in central region is being mulled, says Deputy Minister II of Health Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

According to him, the plan is to have the taskforce centralised in Sibu as a way to reduce the dependency on Kuching for medical services.

“It is still early, (it is still) in discussion stage.

“If we set up a taskforce to arrange for the medical services needed in the central region, it should facilitate health services in this area.

“(Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing) Dr Annuar Rapaee is very keen on this, and I have been made to understand by specialists (that they) all agreed this is a measure aptly to be implemented with regard to health matters,” Ago told reporters here when met after he conducted a visit to Sibu Hospital yesterday.

In responding to this proposal, Dr Annuar said: “I will discuss again with the specialists and write officially to the Ministry (of Health) to propose for this taskforce to be formed.”

Adding on, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu said at times, patients here had to be referred to Kuching for certain treatments.

“Sometimes if there are many patients, and with the existing (number of) ambulance, it (hospital services) may be inadequate. Sometimes, the patients have to wait for two to three days, which can be a burden for them.

“If we could upgrade Sibu Hospital’s services, then the patients would not need to be referred to Kuching and with that, this would not only assist Kuching, but for the entire central region – from Bintulu right up Saratok – where we could take care of our own needs,” added Dr Nanthakumar.

On the field hospital here, Ago said the facility would soon be set up at the parking area of Sibu Hospital to cater for non-Covid-19 patients.

It is informed that the field hospital would have a 100-bed capacity – 50 for male patients and 50 for female patients.