Heavy rain inundates several areas in Baram, Ulu Niah

MIRI (Oct 3): Several areas in Baram and Ulu Niah were hit by floods Saturday following heavy rain, with several schools and settlements inundated by up to seven feet of water.

Head of Fire and Rescue Department here Supt Law Poh Kiong said they received two reports on flood from Ulu Niah, namely, Rh Meringai Achoi and Rh Belilie.

“Headman of Rh Meringai, which is home to 35 people, reported that their 11-door longhouse was inundated by seven feet of water since yesterday morning.

“The water level is rising due to the overflowing river and the heavy rain,” Law said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that Batu Niah Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) has received a flood report in Rh Belilie at 12.45pm of the same day.

“Rh Belilie is inundated by up to four feet of water although there was no rain at press time. The weather was reported to be good.

“Nevertheless, most residents are still able to resume their daily activities and no evacuation was necessary in Baram and Ulu Niah,” he added.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of SK Long Panai, Vincent Ajeng Wan, reported that the flood situation at the school in Baram was under control despite the water level still rising.

He said the school field, concrete path to the school, genset house and and water pump house at SK Long Panai were inundated by 2.5 feet of water.

“The water level is still rising since the rain last night.

“All 29 students are at their respective homes and the school is not open on weekends,” added Ajeng.