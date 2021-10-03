Khairy: No need for mega PPVs to continue operating

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): There is no need for mega vaccination centres (PPV) to continue Covid-19 vaccination operations, as the majority of the people are now fully vaccinated, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said PPVs that had achieved good vaccination coverage would be wound down and closed in stages.

“As most of the vaccine recipients have received them, we no longer need to have large PPVs operating, as this involves costs and so on.

Tomorrow, I will discuss with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) about some PPVs which are still open for those who have been left out, as well as foreigners,” he told reporters after observing the final day of PPV operations at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here, tonight.

According to Khairy, the PPV at the WTC was officially closed today after 150 days in operation since May 5.

Khairy said several PPVs were still open for the adolescent vaccination programme, while government and private clinics would be made PPVs for third doses and booster shots.

On the ‘false alarm’ over vaccine side effects among teenagers, he said no reports of serious side effects had been received so far.

On Sept 22, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said a total of 410,489 teenagers had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and there were no reports of serious side effects experienced by those who received the injection. — Bernama