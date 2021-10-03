Labuan records zero death for 60 straight days

LABUAN (Oct 3): Labuan has recorded zero cases of Covid-19-related deaths for 60 days in a row amid an acceleration in the vaccination exercise, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

However, he said Labuan folks would still have to live with the virus despite the bright outlook.

“Looking at the trend in cases the past two months, this federal territory is seeing a significant decrease in serious Covid-19 cases, thanks to the accelerated vaccination drive.

“Labuan is seen as almost squelching Covid-19, bringing its local cases down to zero again today and having recorded zero cases of deaths for 60 days. However, we are unclear how long this victory will last,” he told Bernama on Sunday.

Dr Ismuni recalled that the emergence of the Delta variant had led to a surge in cases with daily deaths not too long ago, which necessitated the setting up of a field hospital.

“The emergence of the Delta variant is a lesson to us to always be prepared for the worst, and the need to safeguard our entry points from the possible spread of Covid-19 from the travellers,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said the second dose of vaccine for schoolgoing children had been administered to those aged 16 and 17 beginning Friday, ahead of the reopening of schools today (Oct 4).

“As of today, more than 82 per cent of the schoolgoing children aged 12-17 have received at least one dose,” he said.

He said Labuan had fully vaccinated 100 per cent of its adult population early last month.

Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman Rithuan Ismail said Labuan’s initial aim was to maintain ‘Covid zero’ by blocking foreign arrivals, hunting for every infection and shutting the island’s borders after outbreaks.

However, he said such measures were regarded as impractical and could be detrimental to the people’s livelihoods and mental well-being.

“We need to balance between the economy, people’s well-being and health. We hope the people will continue to abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP) in their daily activities,” he said. – Bernama