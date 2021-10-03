Malaysia won’t compromise if there is any threat in South China Sea, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 3): Malaysia will not compromise with any country if there is a threat in the South China Sea, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said he had stressed the matter several times in meetings with national representatives as well as at international forums when he was the Minister of Defence.

“We said that we will not compromise in terms of our sovereignty,” he said in an exclusive interview that was aired on local television stations tonight.

Meanwhile, on the National Security and Defence Industry policy, which is one of the nine areas focused in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), he said the issue of security was very important as the country’s development would be stunted if there was chaos and insecurity.

“Of course the government has long paid attention to its security and defence. Even our budget last year increased compared to previous years because the sovereignty of the country cannot be compromised,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also described Op Benteng, which is led by the Malaysian Armed Forces and assisted by 11 other agencies, had succeeded in preventing the entry of illegal immigrants, who may carry Covid-19 into the country.

He said the efforts had been strengthened with the addition of 19 border control posts and the construction of new camps, especially in Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama