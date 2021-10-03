Male padestrian killed after being hit by car in Miri

MIRI (Oct 3): A male pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a car near a private hospital at Jalan Pujut here last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim, identified as Chai Vui Ong from Jalan Tudan, Lutong died at the scene in the 7.30pm incident.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was hit the car driven by a 46-year-old man who was heading towards his house near the scene from his workplace.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the man tried to change to the left lane to enter the intersection leading to his house before hitting something on the road.

“He stopped his vehicle, got off and saw a man lying on the road. It was at that point of time that he realised that he had hit a pedestrian,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said investigation at the scene found that the accident was caused by the negligence of the pedestrian himself.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Miri Hospital at about 8.05pm.

According to Alexson, the name of the deceased was only obtained through his brother.

“The family of the deceased also informed that the deceased had mental problems and had not returned home for a long time. We (police) are still trying to obtain the personal documents of the deceased,” added Alexson.

His body was later sent to Miri Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.