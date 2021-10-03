Minister promotes domestic travelling as tourism, culture sector reopens

KUCHING (Oct 3): Members of the public are encouraged to visit tourist attractions and recreational places in Sarawak, in view of the reopening of the tourism and culture sector.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says with the reopening of this sector, which includes national parks and hills, people should take the opportunity to go to these places with their friends and families.

“By visiting (these places) or being involved in healthy activities such as hiking and mountain-climbing, it can bring joy to ourselves and also help broaden our minds and views on the state’s natural beauty,” he told reporters when met during a visit to Bako National Park here yesterday.

Aside from that, Abdul Karim said by visiting these places, it could help develop the areas.

“When visitors come to visit the tourist attractions, the folk living there can open their stalls and this, in turn, can develop the local economy.”

However, the minister also reminded visitors to maintain the cleanliness of the places visited.

“Don’t litter; don’t pick up any plant or flower; don’t write your names on the rocks or the trees.

“Take care of the natural beauty because we want to preserve and conserve these places, and this is done not only for the current generation, but for generations to come,” he added.

Sarawak is currently under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), which allows business activities in the tourism and culture sector to operate again, but still subject to the relevant standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities such as the State Disaster Management Committee and the Health Ministry.