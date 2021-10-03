MoH: Individuals can soon lodge complaints on SOP violations through MySejahtera

KUCHING (Oct 3): Individuals can soon lodge complaints on violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) through MySejahtera, according to Ministry of Health (MoH).

In a Facebook post today, MoH said they can channel their complaints to the authorities through the mobile application, if they come across any person who flouts the SOPs.

“The ‘Complaint’ tab will be activated to enable users to make a complaint to the authorities,” said the ministry.

MoH said MySejahtera users can complain if they came across any individuals who did not wear a face mask or failed to maintain physical distancing.

It added that they can also complain if they found premises operators to have violated the SOPs such as failure to register attendance of visitors or screen visitors’ body temperature.

Other complaints may include violation of Quarantine Order (QO).

“Through the new function (on MySejahtera) which will be launched in the near future, complainants can even upload images as evidence of violations of SOPs,” MoH added.