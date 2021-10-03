New webinar series connect youths to Malaysian, British industry leaders

KUCHING (Oct 3): Youths thinking to kickstart their tertiary education need to look no further than the British Council’s ‘Smart Talk Webinar Series 2021-2022’.

The series would run every Saturday, beginning this Oct 9.

“This webinar series aims to inspire students on the possibilities of education in the UK.

“The webinars will give the audience an opportunity to interact with a new generation of leading players who play an important role in the development of various disciplines and industries.

“A line-up of thought-provoking speakers among British and Malaysian talents will share their experiences of living and studying in the UK. These outstanding individuals will provide insights into how their time in the UK has nurtured them into the persons they are today, as well as how they found success in their respective industries,” said British Council in a press statement released in Kuala Lumpur.

Catch Dr Amalina Bakri, general surgeon and clinical research fellow at Imperial College London, on a session this Oct 9, where she will talk about medicine and what medical students can do to achieve their goals.

Award-winning investigative journalist and co-founder of The Fourth, Ian Yee, will be speaking about investigative journalism and its positive impact on communities, during the session on Oct 16.

The following Saturday (Oct 23) will be artist and co-founder of CELU Studio, Celyn Bricker’s turn for the webinar, where he will give his insights on how he started his artistic journey as a student and the contribution of the arts in addressing conversations about the environment.

Last but not least, Danial Rahman, the director of the CEO’s Office at Sunway Education Group, will share his perspective on public affairs and his views on nation-building during his session on Oct 30.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities in the UK that have moulded me into the person I am today. I have learned so much from an incredibly diverse network of people during my studies.

“Even today, the lessons and knowledge I have gathered through my education remain as my guiding principles to not only better myself, but to help other people in my capacity as a medical professional and advocate for women everywhere,” remarked Dr Amalina.

“Education is a truly important aspect of any developing student aspiring to achieve great things. My studies in the UK opened my eyes to different perspectives from people of all walks of life. During that time, I have been taught that journalism is an incredible medium through which we can uncover the truth and share our stories with the world.

“I hope that more students would be inspired and motivated the same way I have been as they choose their next steps in education,” said Yee, who has garnered over 40 international awards for his work as an investigative journalist.

The ‘Smart Talk’ programme is designed to give audiences a more fun and engaging experience. Each webinar, conducted via Zoom platform, comprises a 45-minute informal lecture followed by a 15-minute question-answer session with the audience.

To register for the webinar series, go to https://www.britishcouncil.my/study-uk/smart-talks-webinar-series-2021, and follow British Council’s social media – @BritishCouncilMalaysia on Facebook, or @my_british on Instagram – for more information.

The British Council is UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It builds connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language.

Last year, it reached over 80 million people directly and 791 million people overall, including via online, and through broadcasts and publications.

Founded in 1934, the Council is a UK charity governed by the Royal Charter and a UK public body. It has been working with Malaysia since 1948.