No addition of new posts for Sibu Hospital despite yearly request for manpower – Aaron

SIBU (Oct 3): There has been no addition of new posts for Sibu Hospital, which has been operational for some 27 years ago despite their yearly request for additional manpower, said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said he was made to understand on this issue following his visit to the hospital yesterday.

“In terms of posts, I was made to understand that this is a big challenge for Sibu Hospital, which has been operational for some 27 years ago, since 1994.

“The number of posts more so, nursing posts – there is no increase – no new posts, and this becomes a challenge (for Sibu Hospital). They are overstretched, where I was made to understand they work up to 12 hours a day. The three shifts are no longer workable and they are now operating on two shifts with 12 hours.

“And this is a major challenge for Sibu Hospital,” Aaron told a press conference after visiting Sibu Hospital yesterday.

Asked on plans by Ministry of Health (MoH) to address the problem, he said: “I was made to understand that each year, they forwarded their need (for manpower).

“But when we talk about posts – not just MoH, because giving us the post is JPA (Public Service Department) and another ministry is tasked to approve all this.

“Unfortunately, all these years – what they (Sibu Hospital) forwarded to MoH, has yet to be able to be created.”

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu said they are in need of at least 150 doctors and specialists to cater the hospital’s needs for the next 10 to 15 years.

“At the moment, the number of posts for doctors alone is 380, where 369 has been filled, leaving 11 vacancies. But if we were to follow the needs in term of post, I may need at least, another 150 posts – doctors and specialists, to cater the needs for the next 10 to 15 years.

“For support services, those in support one (comprising general assistants, drivers and so on) where 247 had been filled from the 259 posts. So, for request of additional post, I would apply for at least 150 posts for this support one group.

“As for support two (comprising nurses, pharmacy assistants, physiotherapy assistants and so on) – there are 1,319 posts and 1,225 had been filled. For this group, if possible, we need at least another 300 posts.

“In general, it will help in terms of manpower for Sibu Hospital,” Dr Nanthakumar said.