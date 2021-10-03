No new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, 102 remain active

KUCHING (Oct 3): There are 102 active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak as of today, with three of them recording an additional 32 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said that the Bungey 2 Cluster recorded 27 cases, Long Urun Cluster recorded four cases and the Sungai Ipoh Cluster only recorded one case.

The remaining 99 clusters did not record any new cases.

No new clusters were also detected in the state today.

The committee also said that five clusters came to an end today, after zero cases were recorded from the clusters in the last 28 days.

The clusters are the Semada Cluster in Serian; Nanga Bengap Cluster in Lubok Antu; Simpang Baku Cluster in Bintulu; Jalan Market Cluster in Bau; and Warong Metrocity Cluster in Kuching.