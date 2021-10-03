Police issue 14 compounds in Kuching for SOP violations

KUCHING (Oct 3): The police have issued 14 compounds in Kuching district, all for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total number of compounds issued by the police to 11,461.

In its daily update, the committee said that from the total issued today, 10 compounds were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or recording their attendance before entering the premises.

“One compound each was issued for failing to provide hand sanitisers; failing to provide MySejahtera QR code; not complying with SOP of workers’ attendance capacity; and not wearing face mask in public areas,” SDMC said.

No arrests were made by the police.

As for local government authorities, only two compounds were issued by the Serian District Council and Betong District Council.

The compounds were issued for not updating logbooks.

This brings total compounds issued by local authorities in the state to 1,507.