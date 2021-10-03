Rising water level in Rajang River, heavy rain cause certain areas in Kanowit to be flooded

KANOWIT (Oct 3): The rising water level in the Rajang River and heavy rain have caused certain areas here to be flooded.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said that they conducted flood monitoring at Jalan Panto Mali and the town areas since last night.

“Jalan Panto Mali was inundated by water about two feet deep when we conducted flood monitoring there at 8.50pm yesterday.

“The road was inaccessible by any vehicle at that water level. The water level along Kanowit riverfront area was about half a foot deep,” he said when contacted.

Arrahman said the water level at both areas remained unchanged as of 6.25am today.

“The weather is fine but the water trend is rising,” he added.

In Pesai area, several WhatsApp users have shared photos, which showed a road to Nanga Dap being flooded.

A rented van driver Frankie Ayong said that the flood could be due to heavy rain experienced in Kapit division and Kanowit these few days.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) had issued a statement on Sept 4 that it would release water from Bakun Hydroelectric Plant (HEP) reservoir starting Sept 8.

SEB said that this would be conducted for five weeks until the water levels in the reservoir normalises.

“Bakun reservoir levels are managed by releasing water at regulated volumes through gated spillways.

“This controlled procedure is conducted on a seasonal basis after permission is secured from the Sarawak Rivers Board and the communities notified at least two days ahead of the scheduled release,” the statement said.