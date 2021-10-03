Sabah Wushu team bag 32 medals

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Sabah Wushu team won 32 medals at the KPM-MILO National Junior Wushu Tournament (Online) recently.

The medal haul included 18 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

President of Sabah Wushu Association, Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung, said it was a proud achievement for the state squad in the virtually held tournament that ended last week.

“There were 16 athletes who represented Sabah in three categories and our exponents managed to win 18 gold, nine silver and five bronze medals.

“I want to congratulate all the participants, team manager Master Lee Hon Yu as well as the coaches,” said Chin in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the state association will continue to promote the traditional Chinese martial arts in the state, especially to the youth regardless of their race.

Chin said parents should encourage their children to be involved in sport activities such as Wushu where they can either fill their free time or for recreational purposes.

“Sports are important as among the benefits is that it can improve their discipline.

“Apart from that, sports too will encourage the youth to think positively, have great self confidence and promote healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Meanwhile, those interested to send their children to participate in Wushu activity can contact coach Lee Tsun Kee (016-8477670) in Kota Kinabalu or Taylor Lim (017-5666835) in Sandakan.