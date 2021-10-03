Sarawak, Sabah receive additional medical equipment, supplies from Putrajaya

KUCHING (Oct 3): Putrajaya delivered another 400 oxygen cylinders to Sarawak yesterday in a bid to help the state combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post last night, Ministry of Health (MoH) said 400 40-litre 6.8m3 oxygen cylinders were sent to Sarawak by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM).

“The supplies were transported using an C130 H aircraft which departed from the Subang Air Base at 7am (yesterday) for Kuching.

“Hopefully such effort can help Sarawak Health Department in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic situation,” pointed out the ministry.

In collaboration with various government agencies, MoH said it will continue to strive for expediting the delivery of medical equipment and medical supplies to the states in need.

The ministry said this is to ensure that the healthcare service system is always ready for the people.

Meanwhile, MoH said Sabah also received similar medical supplies on the same day.

“448 40-litre 6.8m3 oxygen cylinders or 28 pellets with high flow nasal cannula, heat breathing tube, water chamber and other medical equipment were sent to the Sabah state Health Department.

“These supplies were transported using aircraft A400M which departed from the Subang Air Base at 8am for Sabah,” it added.