Sarawak to kick off vaccine booster shots next week

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak will begin administering the booster shots (third dose) of the Covid-19 vaccines next week, says Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is advisor to Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to him, the roll-out would proceed as soon as possible, regardless of the vaccine type whether it is Pfizer or Sinovac.

“Kuala Lumpur has started supplying more Pfizer vaccines to Sarawak, but we still have Sinovac vaccines left,” he told reporters after launching the World Rabies Day 2021 Sarawak at Tegas Digital Innovation Hub in ICOM Square here yesterday.

Dr Sim also said Deputy Director-General of Health (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, who is in charge of the programme for the Greater Klang Valley, would arrive in Sarawak today.

“We (Sarawak) are very keen to get it going and are waiting for the final details from the medical experts whether we are allowed to mix (the vaccines) or not,” he added.

Federal Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, during his work visit to Sarawak on Sept 26, had agreed for Sarawak to be the first state to start the booster dose with priority to the high-risk and vulnerable individuals such as the frontliners, those with serious comorbidities and the senior citizens.