Sony introduces new WH-XB910N overhead wireless headphones

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony has announced its latest overhead headphones in the form of the WH-XB910N which features its EXTRA BASS with improved noise cancelling system.

A dedicated bass duct on the headphone housing and increased air-tightness between the driver units and eardrums help to create precise rhythms that elevate every track. All this is achieved while still maintaining vocal clarity making it sound as though your favourite artists are performing in your bedroom.

With Dual Noise Sensor technology, the WH-XB910N take digital noise cancelling to the next level.

The WH-XB910N feature Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines two built-in microphones with advanced audio signal processing, to pick up your voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls.

The WH-XB910N also use DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) in order to restore tracks to a high-quality sound, truer to the original recording.

Using their two feedforward and feedback mics, the WH-XB910N capture more of the ambient sound while the ‘Sony Headphones Connect’ app allows users to adjust the level of ambient noise.

Smart features will let you tailor your listening experience to how you like it. The WH-XB910N use Adaptive Sound Control which senses where you are and what you’re doing, in turn adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly – so you can enjoy the perfect listening experience whether you’re out and about in a crowd or alone in a quiet room.

Adaptive Sound Control even learns to recognise the locations you frequently visit and tailors the sound to suit your environment.

The WH-XB910N boasts 30 hours of battery life while a 10-minute quick charge gives users up to 4.5 hours’ worth of extra play time with the optional AC adapter.

The WH-XB910N also feature Sony’s popular Multipoint connection which means the headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at once.

The WH-XB910N is also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible.

On its design, the WH-XB910N is equipped with soft, oval-shaped earpads which feature a comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials with optimum ear pad structure and dimensions for exceptional wearability.

The WH-XB910N also allows the ear cups to swivel inwards, to be neatly packed into a compact and durable carry case.

The WH-XB910N will be available in black and blue at a suggested price of RM799 in Malaysia from November 2021.