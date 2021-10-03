Suspected Covid-19 patient rescued after trying to flee from hospital



KENINGAU: A woman, who is under investigation for Covid-19, attempted to make a daring escape from the Keningau hospital but got herself trapped on the first floor ledge of the building early Sunday morning.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s and was under review as a person under investigation (PUI) for Covid-19, tried to escape by climbing out a window on the first floor of the hospital.

She was however spotted by hospital personnel before they contacted the authority for assistance.

Keningau fire and rescue chief of operation Norhasrita Abdul Manan said a distress call was made to the station and two teams were deployed to the location.

“Upon arrival, we saw a woman standing on a ledge on the first floor of the building. We immediately carried out a rescue operation.

“We managed to persuade the woman to come down and after several minutes, she was safely brought down from the building through a ladder,” said Norhasrita.

Norhasrita added that the woman did not sustain any serious injury and was handed to the authorities for further action.

The rescue operation ended at 7.39am without any untoward incident.