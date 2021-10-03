Ten more commercial premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Oct 3): A total of 10 commercial premises in three districts have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update, five of the listed premises were located in Kuching.

They are Mydin Vista Tunku at Petra Jaya, The Spring Shopping Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Emart at Matang and Emart at Batu Kawa.

“In Serian, the commercial premises listed was LePapa Hypermarket,” it said.

It said in Sibu, four premises have been listed namely Medan Mall, Sibu Central Market, Sibu Central Market (Night Market) and Farley Sibu.

“This brings the cumulative number of HIDE premises and locations in Sarawak to 452,” it added.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of the pre-emotive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.