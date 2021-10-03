Water level high due to heavy rainfall, excess water from Bakun dam

KAPIT (Oct 3): Continuous heavy rainfall and the release of water from Bakun Hydro Electricity dam has resulted in the water level here to rise rapidly and submerging low-lying areas.

The water level at Kapit Terminal is high. The speed boat jetty in front of Fort Sylvia is partially submerged by the rising water.

The new Cargo Jetty at Bletih Industrial Estate is under a foot of water.

Several houses at Kampung Baru, Jalan Suhaili near the estuary of Sungai Kapit are also affected by the rising water. Fortunately, the houses are built on belian stilts and the rising water only affect their access road.

Deputy Resident Galong Luang, who is deputy chairman of Kapit Disaster Management Committee and Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut who is Kapit District Disaster Management Committee travelled by speedboat up the Rajang River to see for themselves the rising water level and check on settlements on low-lying areas.

The operation room of Kapit District Disaster Management Committee has since been activated.