Youth groups collaborate to launch ‘Live It’

KUCHING (Oct 3): Stirring Up Borneo (SUB) initiated by BorneoTalk to empower, uplift and give back to the community together with Love in Action Society recently launched the ‘Live It’ programme to help housebound single parents.

The on-going initiative breathes new life into pre-loved clothing to help single mothers and fathers generate sustainable income through online LIVE sale.

SUB and the society jointly collected 8,000 pre-loved clothing items from donation drives in Kuching to be distributed to these single parents in need under ‘Live It’ programme.

“It also involves providing a set-up of ring light, mannequin, hangers and clothes rack. LIVE sessions are held once every fortnight. We are slowly setting up LIVE IT in different homes so that they can have sustainable income,” said Ashley Pan, founder of Stirring Up Borneo.

“Our goal is to slowly impact their lives by making a change in their livelihood, slowly breaking the cycle of poverty,” she added.

“The programme in line with SUB’s motto ‘We Stand By You’, is one of the many efforts by SUB to help others in need. Single mothers who are sole breadwinners earn a stable income by marketing delicately handmade products under SUB platform https://www.borneotalk.com/sub-store/.

“You can help by purchasing handmade products and indigenous handicraft from the SUB Store. Proceeds from sales of products on SUB Store directly benefit these talented single mothers and sole breadwinners,” Ashley enthused.

Meanwhile, Love in Action Society is a community project to help care for the society and advocate love through simple acts of kindness.

“Endeavours such as this are at the heart of what we do here at Love in Action Society. We cannot do this without support of the community. It’s all about working together to help one another and certainly heart-warming to see smiles on the faces of those impacted by this effort. Together, we can achieve great things,” said its chairman Aaron Lim.

According to Lim, the collaboration was initiated from the common desire to transform lives with simple acts guided by the right principles and values.

They hoped ‘Live It’ programme would be an example to be emulated by the younger generation.