11 endangered green turtles slaughtered in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Oct 4): The carcasses of 11 green turtles were discovered at Kampung Amboh-Amboh, off Pulau Bum-Bum, near here on Friday (October 1).

The Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) in a statement on Monday said the carcasses of the protected animals were discovered in a state of decomposition at 9.41 am during a Khazanah Integrated Operation (OBK) undertaken by three JHL staff and five members of the Tiger Platoon, General Operations Force (PGA) of Sabah.

On Oct 2, a raid on the hotspot (Kampung Amboh-Amboh) was conducted again to catch the suspects involved but to no avail.

“Besides that, the OBK team recovered two white sacks of butchered turtle meat, 11 pieces of plastron ligament (section under the shell), a hook, cooking gas, frying pan, knife, axe and whetstones (knife sharpening stone) at the crime scene,” the statement said.

Operations to to nab the offenders are ongoing.

Last July 6, an OBK succeeded in apprehending a suspect caught with 12 pieces of plastron, 39 slivers of carapace and 4.8 kg green fat. The offender was charged in court and sentenced to four years’ jail and fined RM150,000.

The statement added that wildlife offences involving sea turtles in Semporna are usually committed by the Bajau nomads or sea gypsies with no identification papers.

This is the obstacle to apprehending those responsible as the perpetrators use small boats to slip undetected onto the island.

JHL appealed to local residents to report on any turtle-hunting or other illegal activities so that crimes in the Semporna district waters can be contained.

Green turtles are one of the largest sea turtles, and are classified as endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

They face multiple threats, including being targeted by poachers, caught in fishing gear, and having their eggs harvested.