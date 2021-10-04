15 left homeless after fire destroys rented house in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 4): Fifteen people were left homeless after their rented wooden house at Lorong Sentosa 2 in Kampung Sentosa here was destroyed by a fire last night.

According to Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Janggan Muling, two other nearby houses were also 80 and 40 per cent destroyed during the incident.

“Firemen from the Sungai Merah and Sibu Central stations were despatched to the scene after we received a report on the incident at 8.43pm,” he said in a statement.

Janggan said that the house that was 80 per cent destroyed was occupied by a family of six, while the other house which was 40 per cent destroyed, was occupied by a family of eight.

“The incident did not involve any injuries or casualties,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.