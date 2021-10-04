87.6 pct of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): A total of 20,513,168 individuals or 87.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 94.3 per cent, or 22,081,548 individuals, of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 108,826 individuals or 3.5 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 completed their vaccination.

A total of 206,574 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 96,024 as first dose and 110,550 as second dose, bringing the total number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) so far to 44,352,079.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread

Meanwhile, a total of 14 deaths dues to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with one of them brought in dead (BID), bringing the total death due to the virus in the country to 26,683. – Bernama