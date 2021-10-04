94,000 students begin face-to-face school session today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Face-to-face school session commenced today for 94,000 students in 10 states in Phase Two to Four of the National Recovery Plan.

It involved students in Penang, Perak and Sabah which are in Phase Two; the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Selangor, Melaka, Perlis, Pahang and Sarawak (Phase Three) and Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Labuan (Phase Four).

The opening of the schools today involved Semester Two Form Six students, international examination classes, students with special needs (MBK) and the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI) who will be attending classes without rotation according to the provisions in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan.

For Negeri Sembilan and Labuan, it involves preschool, MBK and PPKI students, students sitting for public and international examinations who are in boarding schools, day schools and also private schools, as provided under Phase Three.

Yesterday, face-to-face school sessions began in Terengganu, Kelantan and Langkawi after schools nationwide were closed about six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools in Johor and Kedah will open in stages for face-to-face learning from Oct 10. – Bernama

