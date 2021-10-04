97 pct of 75 CHMS No.3 Senior Three students in Kuching return to school for physical classes

KUCHING (Oct 4): Ninety-seven per cent of the 75 Senior Three students of Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.3 here returned to school for physical classes today.

CHMS No.3 principal Lee Chee Beng, in a Facebook post, said only Senior Three students had been allowed to resume physical classes and two of them were absent today.

“After having virtual lessons for a long time, all the Senior Three students except two are finally back to school. We record an attendance of 97 per cent today,” he said.

According to Lee, the first physical lesson for these students took place at the school hall where the young ones were reminded of appreciating the time left they have with the school.

Upon entering the school gate, all of them were required to scan their body temperature using the scanners set up outside the school hall.

“This is a beautiful morning and after 167 days, Senior Three students can finally end virtual lessons and return to school for physical classes,” he said.

Lee added that 73 of the school’s Senior Three students had been fully vaccinated.