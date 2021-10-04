Application period for Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme extended until December – Awang Tengah

KUCHING (Oct 4): The application period for the Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SKMS) has been extended until December, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

In a statement issued by his office, Awang Tengah said the extension has been agreed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to give more time for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by Covid-19 to apply for the assistance.

“This is open to all especially for those in the B40 group, as well as those SMEs. The maximum loan amount is RM50,000 and it is an easy loan.

“We have appointed Agro Bank and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) to implement it.

“The applicants do not have to pay loan interest for three-and-a-half years once their application is approved.

“As such, I hope entrepreneurs and traders would seize the opportunity, which is one of the packages provided by the government to help the people,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, made the remarks at the symbolic presentation of SKMS to successful applicants in Lawas last Saturday.

Also held concurrently during the event at Lawas District Council open area were presentation of agricultural input assistance and minor rural project (MRP) grants.

Awang Tengah who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, advised those present to always comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) although many economic sectors are now allowed to open.

“Let’s not be complacent in complying with the SOPs, especially in stopping the spread of the Delta variant,” he said.

Also present at the event were Lawas MP and Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong, and Assistant Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman.