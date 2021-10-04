Bandar Kuching MP submits motion on fire safety in govt health facilities

KUCHING (Oct 4): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has submitted a motion at the Dewan Rakyat this morning to compel an answer from the Ministry of Health (MOH) regarding fire safety measures in all its premises following yesterday’s fire at a Health Clinic in Jalan Masjid, Kuching.

Dr Yii in a statement today said the motion was submitted under Standing Order 18(1) to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s office in the Parliament.

“Yesterday (Oct 3) there was a fire at the medical supplies store at Klinik Kesihatan (Health Clinic) of Jln Masjid Kuching which destroyed more than 80 per cent of medical supplies including medicine, vaccines, alcohol..etc and more than 40 per cent of the physical building itself.

“While we were glad there was no casualties, but such issue should not be looked upon as an ‘isolated case’ as there has been fire breakouts in other MOH facilities all around the country including the (2016) deadly fire in Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor that caused the loss of six lives,” he said.

Dr Yii also said it was believed more of such government facilities, including hospitals like Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sarawak Heart Centre in Samarahan and Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor have yet to obtain a fire safety certificate.

He pointed out under Fire Services Act 1988, there are nine categories of premises that must have such Fire Certificate (FC) including hospitals, hotels, libraries, offices, shops, assembly, storage areas, hostels and factories.

“The FC is important because the fire department will conduct a thorough inspection of the building’s fire safety system, such as fire alarm equipment, fire extinguishers and fire exits. This is to ensure that it works and can be used in the event of a fire.

“That is why it is important that such health facilities must have the required FC to ensure safety of all patients and even staff especially during this pandemic where the hospitals are often congested with patients,” he said.

He explained this was the reason why he pushed for this issue to be properly debated and to get answer from the MOH on three main items including the government’s’ immediate response to help the Jalan Masjid Health Clinic.

He said the government also needs to answer how many government-owned, managed, leased and linked buildings do not have a FC, and how many do not even have a Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC).

He also wants to know government’s efforts to strengthen fire safety measures in all hospitals and clinics all around Malaysia, and this includes releasing the accident report on Hospital Sultan Aminah in spirit of transparency and accountability and to ensure it does not happen again.

“Now that hospitals are packed due to Covid-19, it is even more important to make sure they are safe so that we do not put them in “flammable death traps” all around the country. The government must prioritise and even care for the health and safety aspect of their own civil service and patients during this time.

“That is why I urge the government to have policy on all levels to ensure that all their buildings, assets, and halls are in fact checked regularly and have the necessary certificates,” he said.