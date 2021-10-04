Covid-19: Sabah on track to flatten curve

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections continued to drop to 677 on Monday, the lowest since July 24.

Two new workplace clusters, Sungai Tabulion Cluster and Sandau Sawit Cluster in Kinabatangan, were reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Sabah was faring well with 21 districts recording a decrease in cases and only five districts saw an increase, while Kudat, maintained its Sunday’s figure.

“Only three districts reported cases above 50, namely Kinabatangan (107), Kota Kinabalu (94) and Keningau (78).”

He said Lahad Datu registered the largest decrease of 35 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu -18 cases, Putatan -18 cases, Tawau -16 cases, Ranau -15 cases, Kota Marudu -15 cases, Sipitang -13 cases, Nabawan -13 cases, Penampang -13 cases, Pitas -12 cases and Sandakan -11 cases.

Meanwhile, he said districts that showed significant increase were Kinabatangan +92 cases, Keningau +23 cases and Papar +14 cases.

“The drastic increase of cases in Kinabatangan is due to two new clusters, Sungai Tabulion Cluster and Sandau Sawit Cluster, which contributed 82.2 per cent of the cases in the district.”

He said there was no late registration of Covid-19 infections exceeding five days on Monday.

He said 384 cases or 56.72 per cent of the daily infections in Sabah took place in the last 24 hours, while the remaining were cases reported between two and five days.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the latest graph showed that Sabah was on track on flattening the curve.

Nevertheless, he reminded that the main factor that determined the rise and fall of new Covid-19 cases was the people’s behaviours.

“Total compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and good personal healthcare practices are keys to prevent ourselves from Covid-19 infections.”

Of the daily cases, he said 87.74 per cent of the cases fell under Category 1 and 2, six cases in Category 3, and four cases each in Category 4 and 5.

He added that patients under Category 1 and 2 normally did not require treatment in hospital.