Covid-19: Sarawak records 19 deaths from Sept 4 to Oct 3

KUCHING (Oct 4): Sarawak recorded 19 Covid-19 fatalities between Sept 4 and Oct 3, with one brought in dead (BID) on Sept 15 and one backlog from June 15.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that the BID case involved a 28-year-old man from Kuching who had no history of identified illnesses and was brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“The death on June 15 involved an 83-year-old man from Kuching who passed away at SGH. He had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, heart disease and chronic kidney disease,” SDMC said in its daily update.

On Sept 4, a 66-year-old man from Kuching passed away at SGH. He had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

On Sept 28, a 76-year-old man from Kuching passed away at SGH. The case had hypertension, dyslipidemia and asthma.

On Sept 30, a 43-year-old woman from Miri, who had hypertension, passed away at Miri Hospital.

On Oct 1, four deaths involving three men and one woman, all from Sibu, were reported.

One of the fatalities was a 79-year-old woman, who had cancer, who passed away in Kanowit Hospital.

The other three fatalities recorded on Oct 1 were a 27-year-old man with no history of identified illnesses; a 41-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and tuberculosis; and a 77-year-old man who had hypertension. All three passed away at Sibu Hospital.

On Oct 2, 10 fatalities involving four men and six women aged between 57 and 84 were recorded.

Five of the fatalities were from Kuching and all passed away at SGH — a 73-year-old man with no history of identified illnesses; an 84-year-old man who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia; an 83-year-old woman who had hypertension; a 57-year-old woman who had hypertension and diabetes; and a 63-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Three of the fatalities were from Sibu and passed away at Sibu Hospital — a 71-year-old man who had hypertension and was a person with disabilities (PwD); a 72-year-old woman who required assistance with daily activities; and another 72-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

A 63-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both from Kapit, passed away at Kapit Hospital. The man had hypertension and diabetes while the woman had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia and chronic kidney disease.

On Oct 3, a 55-year-old man from Kapit who had hypertension, diabetes and heart disease passed away at Kapit Hospital.