Dewan Negara appoints five Select Committee members

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): The Dewan Negara today approved a motion to appoint five Select Committee members for the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament.

They are Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim (chairman), deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad, Senator Husain Awang, Senator Susan Chemerai Andling and Senator Lim Hui Ying.

The motion was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and was approved by a majority vote.

“Under the Senate’s Standing Order 70 (2), the sitting hereby empowers the Select Committee to call individuals to be present before it and request for the issuance of letters,” she said after the question and answer session today.

The Select Committee is appointed to carry out the duties provided for by the Standing Orders. — Bernama