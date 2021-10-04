Field hospital at Sibu Hospital to be operational Oct 15

SIBU (Oct 4): The 100-bed field hospital, which is being set up in Sibu Hospital’s compound, is expected to be officially operational this Oct 15.

This was disclosed by the Ninth Infantry Brigade in a press statement here yesterday. The facility, which is to cater for non-Covid-19 patients, comprises four construction phases.

“The first phase involves the establishment of a Holding Bay Area in the Zone 5 parking lot, as well as the installation of five TM36-type tents and Holding Bay to be fully supervised by Sibu Hospital staff.

“The second phase is to arrange the position of the tents and the placement of 100 beds coordinated by Sibu Hospital.

“The third phase is the opening of the field hospital which is expected to be officially operational on Oct 15 and will be fully deployed by medical staff of the 1st Medicine Battalion,” the press statement said.

It added that the fourth phase is the withdrawal of the field hospital once the cases decline and Sibu Hospital is able to treat patients as usual.

The establishment of field hospital aims to help Sibu Hospital manage non-Covid-19 patients, while easing medical staff’s duties at Sibu Hospital.

The cleaning and preparation work on the setting up of the field hospital has been deployed and led by the deputy commander of the 510th Territorial Army (AW) Regiment, Lt Col Ahmad Halim Mohd Rosli as the Head of the Preparation Team, as well as 10 members of the 510th Territorial Army Regiment.