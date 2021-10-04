First dose Covid-19 vaccination rate for Forms 5, 4 students at 80 and 88 pct – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): About 90 and 88 per cent of Form Five and Form Four students in Education Ministry (MOE) schools nationwide have received at least one dose of their Covid-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin revealed the development in his latest post on his Twitter this morning.

Khairy said as the country reopened schools, it was necessary to ensure that they could return to their schools safely.

“With schools #ReopeningSafely, 90 per cent of 17-year-olds and 88 per cent of 16-year-olds in @KemPendidikan schools have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Let’s get our children back to school safely,” Khairy tweeted.

About 47,000 students in Terengganu, Kelantan and Langkawi, Kedah resumed face-to-face classes yesterday, while another 94,000 in 10 states were back at schools today.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin had previously said these initial batches involved students who will sit for examinations.

He said the schools involved will use a student rotation method with the weekly attendance set at 50 per cent capacity of classes to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents, the government is targeting 60 per cent of teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 to get at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by November, and 80 per cent of them to be fully vaccinated before schools open for the 2022 session. – Bernama