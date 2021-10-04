Five longhouses in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 4): Five longhouses in Bintulu, Betong and Kabong have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said that Rh Lebong Luang, Sg Seterus Kuala Tatau Coastal Road in Bintulu has been enforced with EMCO from Oct 3 to 12.

“Three longhouses in Betong that will be placed under EMCO from Oct 5 to 15 are Rh Radin Wilson, Penebak Ulu; Rh Kasa, Ijok; and Rh Mergi, Pedanum,” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

Also being enforced with the EMCO from Oct 5 to 15 is Rh Ujang, Empayang Atas in Kabong.

SDMC said that the EMCO for two other longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh Nadwi, Gran D, Stumbin and Rh Milu, Gua Dalam, has been extended to Oct 5.

Meanwhile, the EMCO has been lifted for 14 longhouses in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Pakan, Meradong and Julau.

Rh Radin, Lachau Ulu; Rh Entau, Punggu Jinggau; Rh Laka, Punggu Tinting; Rh Merindang, Rapak Pantu; and Rh Steele, Stumbin in Sri Aman had their EMCO lifted on Oct 3.

Also having their EMCO lifted on Oct 3 were Rh Mani, Kumpang Paoh B, Engkelili and Rh Liam, Rantau Kemayau Manis, Ulu Engkari, both in Lubok Antu.

The EMCO for Rh Nyanggau, Sg Meramat; Rh Jana, Tanah Putih; Rh Endawie, Sg Kawan; and Rh Augustine Mat, Tanah Putih in Sarikei as well as Rh Jantan, Ulu Binatang, Bintangor in Meradong had their EMCO lifted on Oct 4.

Rh Lugom, Nanga Taba in Julau will have its EMCO lifted on Oct 5.