Four Melaka assemblymen declare loss of confidence in Chief Minister’s leadership

MELAKA (Oct 4): Four Melaka assemblymen today declared that they have lost confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali’s leadership.

With this development, the Melaka government has been rendered collapsed.

The assemblymen are former Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Independent-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

The Melaka assembly has 28 seats, with 14 held by Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu (2), DAP (7), PKR (2) Amanah (2) and one Independent assemblyman.

In a media conference at a hotel here today, Idris, representing the four assemblymen, said all four have sent letters to the Chief Minister today, notifying that they had withdrawn support for him.

Idris said the move was due to a series of decisions not implemented by the state government, which he added portrayed Melaka as a ‘flip flop’ state.

“It is as if there are two lions on a mountain and this is making the people restless,” he said.

Idris said the four assemblymen were now ready to face any possibility.

“We put the people first. So we are leaving this matter to the party and will wait for the UMNO Disciplinary Committee to call us in as both Nor Azman and I are still Umno members,” Idris said.

Perikatan Nasional took over the Melaka administration from Pakatan Harapan in March last year after four assemblymen from the previous PH government withdrew their support. – Bernama