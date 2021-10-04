Govt to uphold ‘Leaving No One Behind’ principle – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): The government will uphold the principle of “Leaving No One Behind” under the recently unveiled 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in its quest to transform Malaysia to become a fully developed nation that will benefit all Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said with the theme “A Prosperous, Inclusive, Sustainable Malaysia”, the 12MP will address the development disparity between states and the income gaps between socioeconomic groups.

“In the name of Keluarga Malaysia, we will ensure that basic needs such as water, electricity and internet connections are met for all Malaysians,” he said in his opening address at the virtual Khazanah Megatrends Forum (KMF) 2021, themed “The Invention of Tomorrow: Crafting Our New Collective Narrative”, today.

Also present was Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the Khazanah chairman, has also assured that Budget 2022 — slated to be tabled in the Parliament on Oct 29 — will address all immediate fiscal issues with great urgency.

“And this year, for the first time ever, we have also released a pre-Budget statement to outline our intentions for the budget, and we have also distributed five Public Consultation Papers on a variety of structural reform issues,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the National Recovery Council would play a leading and active role in restoring the nation’s economic health and prosperity.

“We will take a broad and inclusive societal approach for the greater good of Malaysia, drawing up strategies and various tactics that will take us out of the pandemic into a safe and sustainable plan in living with an endemic Covid-19 scenario,” he said.

On the Covid-19 situation, the Prime Minister said Malaysia must be prepared to accept that the country can no longer return to the carefree ‘normality’ of the past.

“We will implement policies that will encourage the attitudes and behaviours which will be necessary in this scenario.

“Malaysians will have clear standard operating procedures (SOPs), will be trusted to exercise responsibility, and in return, will enjoy a resumption of social and economic activities – along a clear path defined by a meaningful government strategy,” he said.

On the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept, Ismail Sabri urged Malaysians to have unity of intent and mutual respect.

“Our intent must be that all Malaysians shall strive for prosperity, economic security, equal opportunity, education, healthcare, safety, social justice and mutual respect.

“It is a country of kindness, compassion, peace, happiness – despite our differences,” he said.

Ismail Sabri emphasised that as a family — Keluarga Malaysia — the country’s most urgent needs must be fully aligned.

“It should not be a political competition, it must be one of national unity and cooperation.

“This is an inclusive government – all opinions will be taken into account before decisions are finalised,” he added. – Bernama