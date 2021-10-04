Hajiji: Sabah political landscape unique

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the political landscape in Sabah is unique and maintained that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) parties are united.

He reiterated that all parties in GRS have collectively agreed to complete its five-year term as the State Government.

He acknowledged the statement by Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin declaring his party’s readiness to face Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia

(Bersatu) in the next general election was in response to Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement on Saturday.

Hajiji who is also Bersatu Sabah chief, said Muhyiddin’s statement was based on the statement by Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that Umno would defend and not compromise on the parliamentary and state seats won by the party in the last general election.

“But in Sabah’s political context, it is very unique here. It is a different situation (compared to West Malaysia).

“For us here in Sabah, we will discuss with all component parties in GRS wisely and arrive at the best possible solution in facing the next general elections,” he said in a

statement here on Monday. Even Muhyiddin acknowledged the uniqueness of Sabah’s political landscape and had said he will leave the matter to the GRS to discuss.

“What is important is from the beginning we have said we will work together and cooperate as well as to honour the mandate given to us by the people to rule.

“There is so much work for us to do, to implement our development agenda including to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time pursue economic recovery.

“Put politicking aside and let us focus,” he said.

Bung who is also a Deputy Chief Minister, was reported as saying that Sabah Umno was ready to face not only Bersatu but any party in GRS in the next general election and Umno would be contesting in all the seats they have won including those lost through defections to Bersatu.

GRS comprises of Perikatan Nasional (Bersatu, STAR, SAPP, PAS and Gerakan), Barisan Nasional (Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS) and Parti Bersatu Sabah.