HDC’s Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme open to tenants working in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) has introduced a Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS) open to tenants who are working in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

According to an infographic uploaded on HDC’s website, the scheme provides rental assistance of RM200 per month for a maximum of three years.

Those who wish to apply for SRAS must meet several criteria namely the applicant must be a Malaysian citizen or permanent resident in Sarawak and possess a MyKad with ‘K’ status; aged 21 years and above; and have a household income which does not exceed RM2,131 per month.

The applicant must either be married or a single parent with at least one child living with him or her. He or she must also be currently renting and that the rented premises/house does not belong to immediate family members.

Applicants who are of people with disabilities (OKU) status will also be given priority.

To apply, applicants are required to complete the SRAS Application Form and enclose a copy of the latest relevant documents before submitting them to HRC Offices in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu or Miri.

The supporting documents to include are a copy of marriage or divorce certificate; a copy of identity card (applicant and spouse); a copy of birth certificate/MyKid/MyKad of the dependent child who is living with the applicant; salary statement showing gross monthly income of the head of household/spouse; and for OKU applicants, a copy of OKU card.

Other documents to be enclosed with the application are signed and stamped rental agreement; consent of owner’s rented premises for tenants to participate in SRAS; photographs of the rented premises.

Interested applicants can download the SRAS application form at HDC’s website at http://hdc.sarawak.gov.my/

For further enquiries, please call HDC headquarters in Kuching at 082-444381 or 082-443681.